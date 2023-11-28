News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield friends co-host charity fundraiser to raise awareness of endometriosis

A woman who launched an endometriosis support group to help others across the county after losing mobility in her right leg from the condition – co-hosted an awareness and fundraising event in Mansfield with her friend from the group.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jenni Johnson co-hosted the event with Nottinghamshire group member Anna Johnson at Coco, a coffee lounge and bistro, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Jenni, who has endometriosis, said the event was a “success” as she talked about her involvement with the charity Endometriosis UK and her experience with the condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The condition is where cells similar to the ones in the lining of the womb – uterus – are found elsewhere in the body.

Most Popular
Anna Johnson and Jenni Johnson with Lizzie Smith.Anna Johnson and Jenni Johnson with Lizzie Smith.
Anna Johnson and Jenni Johnson with Lizzie Smith.

In the UK, around 1.5 million women and those assigned female at birth are currently living with the condition.

Jenni said: “It is not just bad period pains, the effects of the condition are life-long and debilitating. It can also take years to be diagnosed.”

Read More
Proud Kirkby home that really does tick all the right boxes for growing families

Updates about the Nottinghamshire group and their meetings can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/932942621179852/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the fundraising event, Mansfield councillor Steve North and Steve Yemm, Labour Party Prospective parliamentary candidate, expressed their “support” for the charity and its Nottinghamshire-based support group.

And Jenni said the event raised a “fantastic” £2,000 with supporters still able to donate at www.justgiving.com/page/nottinghamendofund2023

She added: “It was a great fundraising event and I am so grateful for the support we received.

“We definitely want to do another event, perhaps a bigger one next year so more people can attend.

“It is just amazing and fantastic, as the event enabled people to learn more about the condition and the charity.”

Related topics:MansfieldNottinghamshireLabour Party