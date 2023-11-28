Mansfield friends co-host charity fundraiser to raise awareness of endometriosis

A woman who launched an endometriosis support group to help others across the county after losing mobility in her right leg from the condition – co-hosted an awareness and fundraising event in Mansfield with her friend from the group.

Jenni Johnson co-hosted the event with Nottinghamshire group member Anna Johnson at Coco, a coffee lounge and bistro, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Jenni, who has endometriosis, said the event was a “success” as she talked about her involvement with the charity Endometriosis UK and her experience with the condition.

The condition is where cells similar to the ones in the lining of the womb – uterus – are found elsewhere in the body.

Anna Johnson and Jenni Johnson with Lizzie Smith.

In the UK, around 1.5 million women and those assigned female at birth are currently living with the condition.

Jenni said: “It is not just bad period pains, the effects of the condition are life-long and debilitating. It can also take years to be diagnosed.”

Updates about the Nottinghamshire group and their meetings can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/932942621179852/

At the fundraising event, Mansfield councillor Steve North and Steve Yemm, Labour Party Prospective parliamentary candidate, expressed their “support” for the charity and its Nottinghamshire-based support group.

And Jenni said the event raised a “fantastic” £2,000 with supporters still able to donate at www.justgiving.com/page/nottinghamendofund2023

She added: “It was a great fundraising event and I am so grateful for the support we received.

“We definitely want to do another event, perhaps a bigger one next year so more people can attend.