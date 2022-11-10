Police chase down man wanted for shop thefts and court order breach in Sutton

A post on Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team Facebook page – fb.com/ashfieldpolice – said: “Neighbourhood police officers were on their way to conduct foot patrols in Sutton whereupon driving along Lammas Road, Sutton, they saw a male wanted for a number of shop thefts and a breach of a court order.

“The male who was on a bike – queue Benny Hill music – saw our officers and made their best efforts at escape, pedalling as fast as they could, with some annoyingly squeaky pedals.

“The male made off toward Huthwaite Road and through the Memorial Gardens, with a police officer in hot pursuit on foot.

A number of wraps after police officers arrested a male wanted for a number of shop thefts and a breach of a court order

“However, PC Drury, who was the police vehicle driver, played the long game, knowing that the criminal mastermind had signed their own downfal,l by running into a dead end.

“PC Drury was able to alight from her vehicle and casually arrest the wanted male, without a single bead of sweat perspired.

“And to add another dimension to the arrest, upon a search in custody a number of wraps fell from the male’s, ahem, prison pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No doubt made for a pleasant morning's bike ride.”

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team also had a productive stop and search in Kirkby.