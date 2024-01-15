Police investigating a suspected arson attack at a disused pub have appealed for additional witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to The Blue Bell Inn, in Mansfield Road, Sutton, shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday January 3.

The historic building was badly damaged in the blaze but no injuries were reported.

A subsequent investigation by Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service determined that the fire had been started deliberately.

The Blue Bell, Mansfield Road, Sutton.

A criminal investigation is now underway.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This location is well-known to generations of local people and I am aware that this incident has caused considerable concern in the local community.

“We are now satisfied that this fire was started deliberately and are working to identify the person or people responsible.

“We have already reviewed a very large amount of CCTV evidence and are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

“To help us further we would like to hear from any additional witnesses who have not already spoken to us.

“We would particularly like to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage recorded in the area between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

“If you remember seeing anyone outside the venue at this time we ask you to review that footage and get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Even the smallest bit of information could make all the difference to this investigation.”