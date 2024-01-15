The future of Mansfield's Christmas lights switch-on event could be “under threat” after Mansfield council confirmed that it will only be holding public events which are grant-funded by outside bodies in a bid to balance a £5m budget deficit.

Mayor Abrahams said: “It has been well documented the financial challenges Mansfield Council is facing to address the £5m budget deficit from 2024 to 2027.

“We receive 60 percent less funding from the central government now than in 2010.

Crowds gathered at Mansfield Christmas lights switch-on 2023 in the Market Place.

“We have had to review every aspect of the services we provide to achieve savings to our general fund our day-to-day operational costs. This has involved reviewing hundreds of operations, including all the non-discretionary services such as gift in aid and the events we put on, including The Big Switch On.

“In 2023 to help plug the budget gap, we already achieved around £37,000 worth of savings by reducing the Christmas lights on the periphery of the town centre with minimal impact of the visitor experience.

“This allowed us to make savings on maintenance and operating costs but still with a fantastic and magnificent display. There was also a reduction in operating budget for the Big Switch On event which meant that the programme was changed to ensure that the event could go ahead within the financial constraints.

“We still had a magnificent event that welcomed more than 8,000 people and celebrated the start of the festive season.

“Subject to approval from full council on 23 January, it is recommended that the council will only be delivering events that are grant funded and shall not be contributing from the general fund.

“We will continue to work closely with Mansfield BID, local businesses, and our partners on new revenue streams and future sponsorship to ensure we can continue delivering fun-packed events.

“The council and businesses must continue to work together as Team Mansfield, we cannot afford to do everything alone.

“We are going to increase our support over the next two years to local businesses through additional funding we have received through the UKSPF. This will include business surgeries, one to one business needs, diagnostics and advice, supporting business grant applications, networking outreach and service representation.

“The reduction in the number of General Fund events will, however, be cushioned by the £450,000 investment we have attracted from the Arts Council and Towns Funding, as part of the Destination Mansfield project, to continue delivering events over the next two years.

“This programme starts with the Light Night festival in Carr Bank Park in February, followed by the Architects of Air, Mansfield Carnival, and Mansfield Film Festival, to name a few. I will also continue to support other events in the district, such as OneFest, through contributions from the Mayor 500 Fund.