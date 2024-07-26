Police appeal after intruder stole bottles of alcohol from outside bar at a Mansfield home

By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Jul 2024, 17:15 BST
Police investigating a burglary have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident happened on Ashfield Avenue, Mansfield, at about 10.15am on Friday, July 5, when an intruder gained access to a garden by climbing a fence.

Several bottles of alcohol were then stolen from an outside bar.

Officers believe the man pictured in this image may be able to help them with their inquiries.

Police would like to speak to this in connection with a burglary in MansfieldPolice would like to speak to this in connection with a burglary in Mansfield
PC Gregg Cartwright, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s a horrible experience for anyone have their home violated in this way and we are determined to catch up with the person responsible.

“We believe that the person pictured in this image has vital information and we appeal for him or anyone who knows him to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 174 of July 5. Alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.