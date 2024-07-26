Kirkby man jailed for assaulting woman and damaging caravan while drunk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kirkby man has been jailed after he assaulted a woman, trashed a caravan and drove while under the influence of alcohol.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Waterside Leisure Park, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, just after 1.10am on May 27.

A distressed woman said she had been assaulted by a man who had been drinking.

The injured woman sustained bruises to her arms, legs and face with superficial cuts to her legs.

Hodgkinson was sentenced at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Steven Hodgkinson, 35, of Cherry Avenue, Kirkby, had caused £2,000 of damage to the furnishings within the caravan, the walls of the caravan, and the outside gate.

Hodgkinson left the scene before police arrived but was safely apprehended east of Langworth, just after 2.20am where he subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

He was remanded into custody on June 4, brought before the court the next day and remanded into custody until his sentencing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 22.

He was found guilty of four offences, assault by beating, sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, driving while disqualified, sentenced to eight weeks in prison (to run consecutively), criminal damage, ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation and driving while over the legal limit, disqualified for 12 months.

The officer in charge of the case, PC Luan Fletcher said: “Behaviour of this kind is wholly unacceptable and unwelcome across our coastal resorts.

“We shall do everything in our power to bring anyone behaving this way to justice and before the courts as swiftly as possible.

“On average, 1,899 people are killed or seriously injured as a result of drink or drug driving, each year in the UK.

“That’s why we won’t tolerate it on our roads. Actions have consequences.