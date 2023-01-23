Ashfield Council officers joined staff from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station and members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at the pop-up event at Portland Square and Quarrydale Young People’s Centre.

A police team spokesman said: “People from all walks of life were spoken to, and there was plenty of fun to be had at the youth club. The cage of our van may need a wipe down, but still stands strong.”

Police and firefighters at the pop-up event.