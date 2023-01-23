News you can trust since 1952
Police and firefighters pop up to meet young and old in Sutton

Police officers in Sutton have thanked firefighters and council officers following a “fantastic” engagement event in Sutton.

By Jon Ball
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ashfield Council officers joined staff from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station and members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at the pop-up event at Portland Square and Quarrydale Young People’s Centre.

A police team spokesman said: “People from all walks of life were spoken to, and there was plenty of fun to be had at the youth club. The cage of our van may need a wipe down, but still stands strong.”

Police and firefighters at the pop-up event.
Posting on the team’s Facebook page, at fb.com/AshfieldPolice, he said: “We ask you to keep watching this space to find out when the next pop-up Surgeries are arranged for all areas of Sutton-in-Ashfield, and look forward to seeing as many faces and speaking with everyone when the chance arises.”

PoliceAshfield