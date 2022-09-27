Mansfield people interested in a career in care invited to information event

Nottinghamshire County Council is working with care providers from the area to host an event where people can drop in and talk to staff who work in care homes, home care and supported living organisations.

The event, which will be held on Thursday, October 6, from 9.30am to 7.30pm, at Mansfield Town Football Club, will be attended by providers who are currently recruiting to various roles working with younger and older adults.

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “If you’re looking for a fulfilling and rewarding career where you can make a difference to people’s lives, please come along to the event and find out more.

“There are so many opportunities available in Mansfield and the surrounding areas, from supporting a younger adult to take part in social activities to helping older adults with daily tasks in their own home.

"Drop in and speak to the people who are already doing these roles – you may find that a role in care is just the right thing for you.”

A Caremark worker said: “As soon as I did my first day, I loved it. I don’t think I could do anything else now.

"There’s loads of progression in the job. I love meeting my clients, helping them to stay at home and supporting them with anything they need and that’s what makes me proud to care.”