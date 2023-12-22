Pleasley pub re-opens following 'extensive' damage from Storm Babet this year

A Pleasley Vale pub that has remained closed after extensive damage from Storm Babet in October will finally open its doors again over Christmas after weeks of uncertainty.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The White Swan, on Meden Square, Pleasley, was hit by rising river levels and extensive flooding damage following Storm Babet on Friday, October 20.

The pub has remained closed since the end of October, as concerned resident John Damsell launched a fundraising page to help rebuild the business and others affected, with more than £800 raised.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Stevens and Sara-Lee Burton run The White Swan, Pleasley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the storm, Sara-Lee Burton and Paul Stevens, who run the Pleasley Vale pub, were unable to put a timescale on the closure as the venue’s boiler was submerged in ten feet of water and surveying was needed to assess the damage.

Sara-Lee said: “It was a nightmare. We lost so much stock, including four freezers full of food that had to be scrapped.”

But the couple are now “thrilled” to announce that the pub will open its doors once again for customers following extensive reparations.

The pub has been closed for nine weeks and has lost tens of thousands of pounds in stock and white goods over the last couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara-Lee added: “It has been difficult as we lost so much during the storm, including an income.

“But now we are ready to open once again and we hope to see our customers over the Christmas period and in the new year too.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and helped us to re-open once again.”