Pair in court after cannabis grow found in Pleasley house

Two men have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis factory growing inside a property in Pleasley
By John Smith
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT
Officers attended Bagshaw Street at around 12.20pm on Saturday, December 16 on unrelated matters.

When officers forced entry to the property, two men climbed onto the roof and had to be persuaded to come down.

Up to 80 cannabis plants were found growing in a ground floor room and in the loft of the property.

Two people have appeared in court after cannabis was found growing at a house in Pleasley. Photo: OtherTwo people have appeared in court after cannabis was found growing at a house in Pleasley. Photo: Other
Two people have appeared in court after cannabis was found growing at a house in Pleasley. Photo: Other

Eset Gjoni, aged 29, and 24-year-old Shahin Gjoni, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with production of a class B drug.

They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 18 and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on January 15.

Sergeant David Wardle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis grows can cause immeasurable harm to communities so we are always on the look out for them.

“This grow will now be dismantled and the drugs found will be destroyed.”