Cheryl Martins runs the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue from her home on Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, but is planning to move the centre to Pleasley later this year.

Last January, the shelter won district council planning approval to move the operation to the former plant nursery off Common Lane.

Cheryl has been carrying out her lifesaving work from a shed in her garden for the past 18 years. She has already taken possession of the keys to the new site, but it yet to complete the final legal paper work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Martns with one of her feathered friends

Cheryl, who cares for everything from hedgehogs, to foxes, owls, chickens, geese, ducks and other waterfowl and wild birds, said: “It is very exciting to be moving to bigger premises, we are now at the stage of getting quotes on all the work that needs doing and we are asking, or rather begging, any businesses to help us with materials and repairs.

"It's going to be at least three to four months before we can even think about opening up, we’ve got lots of work to do first.

"We can't take on any volunteers yet as we only have an excess license, but as soon as we get those done we can sign for the full lease, but we’re not sure when that will be.

A baby hedgehog just one of the cute creatures rescued by Cheryl Martins

“It all depends on how long it takes us to get the repairs done and the costs, we may need to do more fundraising, if anyone can help we’d really appreciate them getting in touch.”

Amongst the hard work ahead, the charity will have to replace the lights with LEDs, install plasterboard, loft insulation, double glazed windows and frames, replace guttering and fascia boards and paint timber.

Cheryl said: "Once that's done we are going to need a couple of sheds and some kind of portable office or garden room as our main reception.

"We may have a potential builder to help us do some of the work, but if we can source materials free or cheaply, it will keep our costs down.”

If you can help, please email to: [email protected]

(Cheryl prefers email to the phone, to keep the line free for animal casualties.)