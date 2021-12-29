Edwin Derrick Horne fondly known as ‘Edmund’ or ‘Eddy’, had a long-standing joke that he didn’t want flowers on his coffin but wanted the “golden bog brush award” from his neighbours and friends.

So his pals, led by his life-long school chum Yvette Price Mear are calling on the people of Mansfield Woodhouse to line the route of his funeral – holding aloft toilet brushes!

According to Yvette, ‘Edmund’ is holding a gold sprayed toilet brush in his coffin, and also has with him a large packet of Dolly Mixtures – his favourite sweets - should he get peckish on the way to the after life.

Mourners at Edmund (Eddy) Horne's funeral will pay tribute with a toilet brush salute. Pictured is 'Sam' of the Mansfield Woodhouse Farm Foods shop where toilet brushes can be collected on the day of the funeral.

‘Edmund’ of Tattersall Walk, died suddenly aged 60, on December 2, 2021. A Go Fund Me fundraiser was launched by another friend Sue Pearson to pay for his funeral, being held at 12.15pm, on Thursday, January 6, at The Mansfield Crematorium, on Derby Road.

The cortege will leave Tattersall Walk, at 11.45am, move along down Peafield Lane, along Leeming Lane South and Warsop Road then up the High Street.

Yvette, from Burnt Oaks Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, met ‘Edmund’ at the age of six at the town’s primary school, then known as the Robin Hood Infants School.

Edmund (Eddy) Horne

Yvette said: “Everyone is welcome to attend Edmund’s funeral. It will be a celebration of his life. He was such a character, and my best friend, we had a long-standing joke that he didn’t want flowers on his coffin, but wanted ‘The Golden Bog Brush Award,’ in reference to him cleaning at my house for many, many years.

“He always hoped people would raise their toilet brushes in his honour, and he would often say: ‘And the folks of ‘Woodhus’ will hold toilet brushes aloft in my honour!’ He would have loved it.

"So, we are asking all the lovely people in the area to join in.

"I have bought a whole bunch of toilet brushes, if people haven’t got one they can pick one up at Farm Foods, in the shopping precinct (only available on the day), where he was a regular shopper, or by calling me.”

Collage image of Edmund (Eddy) Horne.

For details contact Yvette on 07976 890111.