Its manager says more creative thinking is needed with donations – including calls for more toiletries rather than tinned and dry goods.

Yvonne Campbell, who runs the food bank at Under One Roof, Hucknall, says the hub “has enough” donations of items such as beans and pasta and is unlikely to run out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has shortages of vital items such as cleaning products, washing powder and sanitary towels – which many people forget when donating.

Hucknall food bank's Yvonne Campbell.

The food bank says it has seen a 77 per cent increase in usage since May as more people turn for help.

This picture is mirrored nationally as the Trussell Trust reported handing out more than two million food parcels in 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Campbell laid bare a stark picture across Ashfield as she addressed councillors and community groups at a cost-of-living debate.

She said: “People come in and they’re desperate. I have people in tears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re really stressed out and there are a lot of things people need money for, but if people don’t get fed, they don’t live.”

In the past, she has herself bought “two trolley-loads” of shopping to ensure people using the service get the items they need to “survive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because some donations are not necessarily what her users need – meaning the organisation has to buy products itself.

“If anybody is donating, please don’t give us any more beans,” she said. “We’ve got so much beans and pasta and we never run out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People immediately think of beans, but you can’t live on them. They need toiletries and things to wash their clothes with, their pots and themselves.

“It’s got to be a range of things and we also need money so we can supply the stuff people aren’t donating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her words came as Ashfield Council committed to promoting all food banks and food clubs across the district, one measure in a 15-point plan aimed at helping households to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teresa Jackson, Ashfield Voluntary Action manager said food clubs – where members pay a fee to access discounted food – are on the rise.

She said: “People want help, they don’t necessarily want charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we do is get them into food clubs that charge a membership fee, to give that sense of responsibility and respectability, because they’re not accepting charity.

“It’s helping them get their sustainability back, rather than keeping them in poverty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debate heard poverty is on the rise across Ashfield as wages continue to stagnate.

Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive, presented research showing the average worker would need about £6,000 more a year “just to break even”, due to rising bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has led to more people contacting Citizens Advice Ashfield as they struggle with bills, credit card debt, council tax arrears and phone contracts.

The body says it expects to handle 5,500 clients this financial year – its highest on record – without yet hitting its typically busy periods of January and February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Stacey, chief executive, said: “There’s a tsunami of people coming and it’s people just about managing.