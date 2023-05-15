Ashfield Council’s annual plant and garden fair is back for the 29th year this weekend.

Visitors will be able to shop for a variety of plants, flowers, garden ornaments and accessories at the fair on Sunday, May 21, from 9am-1pm, at Portland Square, Sutton town centre.

The town centre will be bustling with an array of indoor and outdoor plants, annuals, hanging baskets, window boxes, perennials, cacti, succulents, ferns, grasses, bedding plants, vegetable plants, planters, and garden decorations.

Coun Samantha Deakin, executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, in Portland Square, Sutton, venue for the plant fair.

Coun Samantha Deakin, council lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said “The fair is always popular, which is why we are so pleased to be bringing it back to Sutton again for its 29th year.

“It looks like the weather is going to be on our side, so make sure you head to Portland Square for all your gardening needs.”