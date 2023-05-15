Mansfield park cordoned off after old hand grenade found in woodland
A park in Mansfield was cordoned for about two hours over the weekend after an old hand grenade was found in woodland.
Police were called to Berry Hill Park on Saturday, May 13, at about 1.40pm after receiving reports of a suspicious package being discovered.
A subsequent search resulted in a metallic item, believed to be an old hand grenade, being found between the athletics track and the woods.
The cordon put in place for safety reasons while Ministry of Defence ordinance experts attended the scene and carried out an investigation.
They subsequently concluded it posed no risk and took it away.
The cordon was lifted at about 3.30pm after the area was declared safe.