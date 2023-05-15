Police were called to Berry Hill Park on Saturday, May 13, at about 1.40pm after receiving reports of a suspicious package being discovered.

A subsequent search resulted in a metallic item, believed to be an old hand grenade, being found between the athletics track and the woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspected old hand grenade was found near the running track at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield

The cordon put in place for safety reasons while Ministry of Defence ordinance experts attended the scene and carried out an investigation.

They subsequently concluded it posed no risk and took it away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad