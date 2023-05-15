News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield park cordoned off after old hand grenade found in woodland

A park in Mansfield was cordoned for about two hours over the weekend after an old hand grenade was found in woodland.

By John Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:10 BST

Police were called to Berry Hill Park on Saturday, May 13, at about 1.40pm after receiving reports of a suspicious package being discovered.

A subsequent search resulted in a metallic item, believed to be an old hand grenade, being found between the athletics track and the woods.

A suspected old hand grenade was found near the running track at Berry Hill Park in MansfieldA suspected old hand grenade was found near the running track at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield
The cordon put in place for safety reasons while Ministry of Defence ordinance experts attended the scene and carried out an investigation.

They subsequently concluded it posed no risk and took it away.

The cordon was lifted at about 3.30pm after the area was declared safe.

