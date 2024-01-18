Plans have been submitted for a “small, residential children’s home” in Pleasley – according to the latest Mansfield Council planning applications.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposed plans include the retrospective change of use of a single dwelling to a small residential care home for children aged six-18.

According to the access statement, plans have been submitted by Bright Futures Accommodation for a property on Chesterfield North, Pleasley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright Futures Accommodation is a residential children’s care and supported accommodation provider whose overarching aim is to support young people between the ages of six-18 who are looked after by Nottinghamshire Council to prepare them holistically for their transition into adulthood and independence.

The proposed property

As revealed in the plans, there will only be one child at the property as this is a single child placement.

There will be two full time member of staff on site 24/7, with staff changes every two or three days.

The property has four bedrooms and one reception room and is large enough that it could easily accommodate a large family group of two adults plus four children, the application states.

The terraced house also has on-site parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans state it could also be used as a care home for up to six adults, with non-resident care being provided.

Proposed plans – received by the council on Thursday, January 4 – state there will be no changes to the appearance of the building and no changes to the internal layout.

As such there will be no impact on the visual amenity area as the proposed scheme will “provide a much-needed care facility which is not

significantly different in nature to its former and potential current use as a dwelling house”, as stated in the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans also highlighted how the property is in “close proximity” to local amenities such as a supermarket, public transport and schools.

Commenting on the plans, a spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Police, said their “primary concern” was vulnerable children leaving the home without permission and then being “deemed missing”, resulting in police commencing an investigation to locate them.

A police spokesperson added: “Experience of similar homes in the area suggests there is an increased risk of children at the home being exploited for the purposes of ‘county lines’ drug trafficking and sexual exploitation.”