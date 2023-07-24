A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission for the change of use of a shop to a restaurant and takeaway.

The application is for the former Age UK charity shop unit, in the Grade II-listed Imperial Buildings on Leeming Street.

A heritage statement accompanying the application says: “It is proposed to change the use of the ground-floor retail shop to a restaurant and takeaway.

The restaurant is planned in the former Age UK charity shop on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)

“The floor will be tiled, walls will be clad and the ceiling tiles will be changed keeping the existing grid support system.

“Cooking ranges and servery counters are to be fitted and preparation areas and fitting installed.

"Tables and chairs are to be used rather than installing fixed seating positions.”

A drawing of the layout submitted with the application suggests seating for 24 people.

The statement continues: “It is considered that the proposed change of use will have no impact on the listed building.

“Currently vacant and the last use by a registered charity, it is anticipated a quality restaurant located in this area would have a beneficial impact on the appearance of street scene and improve footfall and supplementary benefit for the surrounding businesses.”