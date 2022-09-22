Plans unveiled for new housing development in Mansfield Woodhouse near school faces objections

A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for 14 residential dwellings on land north of Church Hill Avenue, close to St Edmund’s CE Primary School

However, residents have expressed concerns with the proposed development – citing the increase of traffic and the potential impact on the environment as cause for concerns.

And Forest Town Nature Reserve group has urged the council to consider the proposed site’s ecological potential.

An aerial view of the proposed location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One resident said: “I feel the proposals will create an unacceptable increase in traffic and impact on the safety of children and parents at St. Edmund’s.

“The traffic survey supporting the application suggests there will only be an increase in 12 car journeys at peak times as a result of a development – this seems unrealistic given the development provides for 33 car spaces and six visitor spaces.”

Another resident said: “I am rejecting on grounds of access limitations and traffic impact on the area and school.

“And the impact on local wildlife of which that site is abundant, trees and hawthorn hedges that have been in place since the houses on St Edmund’s Avenue were built will all be affected.”

However, not all residents are against the plans.

James Bircumshaw aged 68, said: “I definitely do not object to change and developments in the area, but I do hope biodiversity is considered in planning and developments.

“I am into sustainability and working with nature as opposed to against it.

“I thought bungalows for elderly people would be a good idea for the land off Church Hill Avenue, as it would address concerns of traffic, noise and the impact on the school.

“Mansfield district is in need of more bungalows for elderly residents and this would be a prime spot for that.

“Developments could also look into ways of working with the environment, such as building posts with bat boxes and ensuring that the land and environment is being worked with and not worked against.