Plans to extend life of small Mansfield care home as phone mast proposed in Sutton

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, May 8, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindisfarne, 7 Norfolk Drive, Mansfield: Removal of three trees;

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eaking Road, Mansfield.

23 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Gated entrance at rear;

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eakring Road, Mansfield: Works to and removal of trees;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 Rutland Street, Mansfield: Retention of small care home for one child;

1 Rufford Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to three trees;

The Forest Tavern, Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

6 Toothill Lane, Mansfield: Wrought iron gate to entrance with two wall brackets and six window ledges for security grilles;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey extension to side, first-floor extension above existing kitchen and canopy to front.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

108B Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension, new windows and doors to side elevation and patio shelter to rear. Approved;

126 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Sartfield Road, Forest Town: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

31 Harvey Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

16 Bransdale Avenue Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

4 Intake Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to side and rear. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23 Debdale Lane, Mansfield: Partial removal of wall and widening of existing dropped kerb. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

Forest Tavern, 24 Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Tree works:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Record, Lowmoor Road, Sutton: 19-metre pole including antennas, ground-based apparatus and ancillary development;

12 Quarrydale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

2 Main Road, Kirkby: Conversion and extension to garage to form dwelling;

Springwood, Cauldwell Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension and internal alterations;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

172 Moor Road, Papplewick: Extensions to the front, side and rear, rear balcony area on first floor, render and cladding to front, rear and side elevations, and integral garage.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

Cromleigh House, 10 Brookside Way, Huthwaite: Change of use from general industrial to general industrial, storage or distribution and/or offices, research and development and light industrial. Conditional permission;

78 Forest Road, Sutton: Fell ash tree: Refused;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

78 Derby Road, Kirkby: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

2 Rutland Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory. Conditional permission;

123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Tree works. Approved.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1C Park Road, Shirebrook: Disabled adaptation to create a ground floor bedroom and en-suite wet room. Conditional permission;

79 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Two-storey side extension with room in the roof, single-storey rear and front extension and demolition of the existing detached garage. Conditional permission;

Unit 2, 60 Brookhill Road, Pinxton: Single-storey, portal-framed industrial building with plastisol-coated cladding to roof and walls comprising three general industrial/storage or distribution units. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Outbuilding.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

30 Byron Street, Newstead: Remove three-metre rear extension, build 4m rear extension. Conditional permission;

5 Beech Avenue, Ravenshead: Extensions and alterations to existing property to form open-plan family room and utility. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

1 Hawkhill Close, Ollerton: Single-storey front and rear extension and first-storey side extension to existing property;

26 Crompton Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey rear extension;

Unit 6A, Unit 7 and land adjacent Unit 7 Hazel Court, Blidworth: Change of use from commercial, business and service to school, gallery, museum, library, hall or church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council: