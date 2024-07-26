Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled for housing on the former Sherwood Oaks site between Clipstone and Forest Town as the sale includes 30 fully finished, high-quality houses and the remaining part-serviced development land, which has consent for an additional 283 new homes.

The site is situated on the south side of Clipstone Road East, Forest Town, Mansfield (B6030), which is an important route into the northeast of Mansfield.

With a multimillion-pound deal, Heb has announced one of the region's biggest land transactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acting on behalf of Arron Kendall of Moorfields as Administrator for Sherwood Oaks Homes Ltd and Sherwood Oaks Holdings Ltd, Heb Surveyors can confirm the completion of the sale of the 26-acre Sherwood Oaks development site to Persimmon Homes.

Main aerial photo of the Clipstone site.

The completed 30 dwellings comprise a mixture of detached and semi-detached homes with 16 x 4 beds and 14 x 3 beds.

Chesterfield-based Stancliffe Homes have simultaneously acquired the completed dwellings from Persimmon, and are able to immediately begin the process of selling individual homes to occupiers.

The plans for Persimmon to take over The Oaks housing development site were submitted to Mansfield Council in April 2024 after the previous company that initiated the £100 million project went bankrupt two years after starting the project in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale comprises some 30 fully finished, high quality houses together with the remining part-serviced development land which has consent for a further 283 new homes.

Persimmon will shortly recommence construction the remainder of the development, which has been re-branded as ‘Regency Grange’.

A sales office is expected to open for business this August.

“We are delighted to secure a successful disposal of this substantial and complicated site for our client Arron Kendall at Moorfields, and in as short a time as possible”, said Robert Maxey at Heb Chartered Surveyors.

He added: “We have been acutely aware that the local community has been keen to see this stalled development brought back to life, and it is always satisfying to assist with bringing much-needed new family housing to the market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning statement from Persimmon Homes, the document lists “risk of anti-social and vandalism” if the site is not completed imminently.

A revised site layout shows how new house dwellings will be constructed for a range of one, two, three and four bedroom houses.

Nottinghamshire County Council as the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) reviewed the application and based on submitted information had no objection and no further comments to make on the proposals.

The Highway Authority also considered submitted information regarding the changes to the approved house types and decided that the application does not have detrimental effect on highway safety and capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, there are no highway objections for the new proposal.

Mansfield Council welcomes a speedy determination to resolve the situation and get the site moving forward again.

Gareth Hankin, regional MD of Persimmon Homes, said: “We are really excited to be bringing the Persimmon brand to this part of Mansfield.

“It really is a great location – within easy reach of the town centre and with a wealth of local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of that there is fantastic open countryside just minutes away.”

Sam Jones, of Stancliffe Homes, said: “Our reputation for delivering quality is incredibly important to us.