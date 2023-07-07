House prices in Mansfield The cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures
With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST
So which areas of Mansfield have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.
The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Mansfield which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022.
The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.
Page 1 of 2