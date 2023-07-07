News you can trust since 1952
House prices in Mansfield The cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

So which areas of Mansfield have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Mansfield which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022.

The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

The cheapest places to buy a house in Mansfield have been revealed, in new figures from the ONS.

The cheapest places to buy a house in Mansfield have been revealed, in new figures from the ONS.

In Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill, the average house price in 2022 was £117,500.

In Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill, the average house price in 2022 was £117,500.

In the Newgate and Carr Bank area, the average house price in 2022 was £127,500.

In the Newgate and Carr Bank area, the average house price in 2022 was £127,500.

In Church Warsop & Meden Vale, the average house price in 2022 was £145,000.

4. Church Warsop & Meden Vale

In Church Warsop & Meden Vale, the average house price in 2022 was £145,000.

