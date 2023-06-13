The 114-acre Shipley Lakeside development is well under way, but the firms behind the scheme wanted just more than half an acre of extra land – and to take it out of the neighbouring Green Belt.

However, at the latest Amber Valley Council meeting, the plans from Waystone Developments were unanimously rejected, much to the joy of opposing residents.

A total of 390 objection letters have been submitted by residents opposing changes to the under-construction development of 307 homes, retirement complex, shops, businesses, pub, hotel and healthcare facility at Shipley Lakeside, off Pit Lane, Shipley, near Eastwood.

Osborne’s Pond, Shipley Park.

Residents feared the proposed changes to the already approved development would lead to a greater impact on the protected Green Belt, potential destruction of a footpath and cycle route, troublesome traffic and loss of trees, green space and wildlife habitats.

Waystone has so far overseen the development of 48 homes on the site, through Harron Homes, with 302 started or due to be under way overall, followed by key parts of the road network, landscaping and utilities for the site completed.

It wanted to excavate a further 80,000 cubic metres of soil to remodel parts of the next phase to divert a watercourse from Osborne Pond and Coppice Lake into Shipley Lake, to help mitigate the potential breach or collapse of the dam wall at Osborne Pond.

The work would require the site boundary for the development to be expanded into the protected Green Belt, taking up an extra 0.7 acres and the realignment of the Nutbrook Trail, with a 155m section of the popular walking and cycling route having to be moved, including its closure for “about three weeks”.

Borough council planners had recommended the changes be approved, but councillors did not agree the “exceptional circumstances” required to justify development in the protected Green Belt had been met.

In a passionate speech to the meeting, Coun Dean Watson, of Shipley Parish Council, said: “Shipley Park is a much-loved local asset for mental and physical wellbeing and exercise.

“Green Belt is vital to prevent urban sprawl between towns and also the flora and fauna it contains are vital to our wellbeing, including that of the area and wider planet. During a climate crisis and with ever-rising temperatures the removal of trees and the wildlife they support is madness.”

Coun Amanda Paget said the developer was granted permission on the grounds of no Green Belt land being used and this needs to remain the case.

Coun Lian Pizzey said: “I am flabbergasted a large development needs to take an additional part of the Green Belt because they can’t make it fit. Green Belt shouldn’t be developed unless there are really strong reasons for doing so and no-one I’ve spoken to feels there are any good reasons why it should be approved.”

Alison Barnfield, for the applicants, said, wIthout the scheme being approved on the American Adventure site, extensive works would be required at Osborne’s Pond, at great public expense.

She said the proposed changes to the watercourse channel were to mitigate the potential “loss of life” from a dam collapse which was an “absolute necessity” with the impact of climate change growing.

