The new High Streets strategy, which plans to transform derelict buildings, allow permanent al fresco dining, clean up the streets and support a renewed sense of community will be vital in bringing a new sense of life to communities.

Councils will also be encouraged to convert empty offices into housing, empty shops into entertainment centres and encouraging thriving new businesses onto the High Street.

Mansfield has a £19 million plan for regeneration through the Government’s Towns Fund, and is bidding for up to £20m further funding specifically for town centre improvements through the Levelling Up Fund later this year.

Major private sector projects are planned to deliver new hotels and shops retail space on sites like the old bus station on Stockwell Gate, and at Rosemary Street.

Hospitality will also be given a boost with the streamlined pavement licensing system extended for 12 months so more shops, cafes and restaurants can make use of outdoor areas, with an intention to make this permanent.

The High Streets strategy has been welcomed by Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley.

He said: “I am delighted the government is committed to improving our High Streets after the devastation of the pandemic.

“Since I was elected in 2017, an aim of mine was to improve our High Street in Mansfield and make it a place people want to come to.

"We’ve got the amazing shops in the Town Centre, and now it’s our job to do the rest. Filling empty shop fronts is vital and I am glad to see the Government agrees with me on this.

“I will continue to be a champion for Mansfield in Westminster and will not relent in this pursuit.”