To mark the start of the school holidays, the Kings Mill Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery on Kings Mill Road East will be hiding a series of ‘sunshine’ plates within its breakfast and carvery decks.

Guests who find a hidden plate will be instantly rewarded with a free cakeaway, a giant slice of one of its signature cakes.

But that’s not all as one lucky winner will receive free cake and free food for them and their family at the Kings Mill Farm for a whole year.

Every sunshine plate winner will be given secret access to the exclusive prize draw which will see one lucky family dine at the restaurant free for the next 12 months, with up to the value of £1,000 in gift cards for Farmhouse Inns.

A limited number of the plates, which have been decorated with the emblem of a sun, will be hidden in the breakfast and carvery decks between Monday, July 19, and Friday, September 3, in celebration of the school summer holidays.

Adam Goodison, general manager at the Kings Mill Farm, said: “We know families are looking to let their hair down and indulge in some much-needed fun this summer. While we can’t guarantee the sunshine, we can guarantee sunshine plates, and at Kings Mill Farm this summer, plates mean prizes.

“Whether customers are visiting to treat the kids with the return of our Kids Eat for £1 weekday offer, calling in on the way home from a day out, or need an easy option after a day of entertaining, there’s really no better way to finish a meal than by winning a free slice of our freshly baked cakeaway.

“The team are excited to bring some sunshine into our guests’ summers, whatever the weather, which is why we’re inviting local families to visit Kings Mill Farm for their chance to win a summer surprise.”