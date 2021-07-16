Plans to transform and revitalise high streets welcomed by Ashfield MP

Measures in the strategy include extending pavement licences and the outdoor sales of alcohol for 12 months, empowering councils to take over vacant buildings through compulsory purchase orders so they can be converted into high quality homes and backing more entrepreneurs, start-ups and independent businesses through new guidance for areas on how they can best support local businesses.

As part of the government’s drive to improve the look and feel of high streets, the strategy also increases funding for ‘mini-Holland’ schemes to encourage cycling, walking and green forms of travel, introduces plans to eradicate the scourge of chewing gum litter blighting our high streets, along with new guidance for councils to manage graffiti and outlines how millions of trees will be planted on high streets to improve green spaces.

It will also be easier for people to hold street parties and picnics during national celebrations, encouraging events so communities can come together and celebrate.

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, said: “I know how much people in Ashfield and Eastwood treasure their local high street – and as we emerge from the pandemic, I am determined to support their recovery so they can thrive in the long-term.

“This high street strategy will help to deliver that – supporting hospitality businesses with more freedoms to trade, encouraging local events so that people can come together and enjoy themselves, and giving local people a real stake in their community.

“At the last election I promised that I would work to regenerate and create thriving high streets across Ashfield and Eastwood – and as we build back better, this strategy shows how the Conservatives are delivering on that promise.”