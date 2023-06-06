The application was seeking permission for the demolition of old dwelling house with associated garages/ outbuildings and the erection of a block of 12 flats with accompanying landscaped gardens and courtyard parking, on Forest Road, Skegby.

However, refusing the application, the council said: “The proposal would result in an overdevelopment of the site which would have a significant impact on the character of the street scene, historic environment and visual amenity due to its scale, design and materials.

Plans to build a new block of flats on Forest Road, Sutton, have been refused

“The proposal fails to demonstrate adequate separation distances and does not provide adequate internal space standards and has not demonstrated how noise from the adjacent public house will be mitigated leading to a detrimental impact on the amenity of future occupiers and neighbouring properties.

“The proposal would result in a form of development which would have an unacceptable impact upon highway safety.

“The proposal does not provide adequate levels of off-street parking and does not provision for effective manoeuvering of vehicles within the site to access and egress in a forward gear from the site.

“There are a lot of concerns and issues with the information submitted.

“The proposal as submitted is considered to result in the loss of a significant historic character of the adjacent building