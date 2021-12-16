Plans to create new areas of woodland in the former ‘Royal Hunting Forest of Sherwood’

This is part of their current Green Recovery Challenge Fund project, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

During December, they invited members of the public and a team from Aviva to help them plant 1,025 trees at Grange Farm in Retford which included Sherwood oaks, silver birch, rowan, crab apple and goat willow.

Katie Doull, The Sherwood Forest Trust’s nature volunteer coordinator said: “It’s so important to get the community involved in helping us achieve this goal, as it not only increases awareness of the issues of climate change, but being outdoors and immersed in nature is also great for improving mental health, particularly following the isolation and loneliness a lot of people have experienced during the pandemic.”

Katie Doull of the Sherwood Forest Trust and tree planting volunteers from Aviva's Sheffield offices.

Tracey, a member of the Aviva team, said: “We wanted to do something that’s really important and something that’s really close to our hearts here in Sheffield, which is combatting climate change and really making a difference for our environment.

"It also allows us to get some time out of the office and some quality time together, as the team here today don’t get to see each other very often due to the pandemic.”