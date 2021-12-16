So why not invest in a real Christmas tree to help you enjoy the festivities in the warmth of your home?
From selecting the perfect one to soaking up its sweet and refreshing scent, getting a real tree in 2021 might just add the Christmas magic you are yearning for.
We have compiled this indispensable guide, highlighting ten of the best places in and around Nottinghamshire where you can buy a proper Christmas tree in time for the big day. Most of the photos are generic and do not necessarily relate specifically to each venue.
Happy tree-hunting and season’s greetings!
1. The Range, Sutton
Authentic trees at The Range on Station Road come in many varieties, including the ever-popular Nordmann fir and Norway spruce. What's more, they are for sale at very affordable prices, so it's the ideal place if you're thinking of ditching your faux tree for something that gives your living room a classic, traditional feel.
2. The Real Christmas Tree, Papplewick
A family-owned business on Moor Road, which is on the border of Papplewick and Bestwood Village, near Hucknall. One of the leading suppliers in the Midlands, the firm has years of experience of selling real trees, which are managed and pruned throughout their growing life. All the trees are UK grown and originate from sustainable farms.
3. Aldi
Aldi, which has stores scattered across the county, including Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, says: "A real tree can make Christmas extra magical." Even if your tight for space at home, Aldi still has trees to suit, including a potted Nordmann fir that can be planted in your garden after Christmas. Larger trees are available too.
4. B&M, Mansfield
Celebrate Christmas in style at the B&M home store and garden centre on Baums Lane in Mansfield. For it has a large collection of real trees for sale, in a range of styles to suit any budget. Smaller trees can be found from just £15 to £25.
