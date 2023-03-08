The application is for the demolition of old dwelling house with associated garages/ outbuildings and the erection of one block of 12 flats with accompanying landscaped gardens and courtyard parking on Forest Road, Sutton.

The planning application says: “Following virtual meetings, and follow up emails, it was confirmed that the site is an ideal location for the provision of dwellings to support assisted living accommodation within the county area.

“The pre-application advice outlined that there are no other locations nearby and the site in question is close to local amenities which means it would be a suitable site within the Sutton area, mid Nottinghamshire.

Plans have been submitted a new block of flats on Forest Road, Sutton

"The advice stipulated the ideal number of units to be provided in a given block to maintain social interaction between residents and this has been taken on board.

“From our understanding, subject to meeting the respective requirements for the assisted living design, the Skegby site would be a suitable location for the county based on the locations outlined for mid Notts which included Sutton, Hucknall, Kirkby etc.

"The commissioning team have been in dialogue with us to outline their requirements and we have progressed design work with a view to meeting the assisted living requirement for the locality.”

Nick Butler, Designing Out Crime Officer, said: “The development is situated within a higher-than-average area for crime and disorder in Nottinghamshire.