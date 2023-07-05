News you can trust since 1952
Plans to add more homes to Skegby development are thrown out

Plans to increase the number of houses on an already-approved Skegby housing development have been rejected by Ashfield Council.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read

Gleeson Homes was originally granted planning permission to build more than 200 homes on former, now disused, agricultural land off Gilcroft Street and also part of a site previously occupied by Skegby Quarry, back in 2021.

Councillors rejected the plans at the time, but the developers successfully overturned the ruling on appeal.

Part of the original plans was for a pumping station to be included in the development.

Plans to add more houses to the St Andrew's Heights development in Skegby have been rejectedPlans to add more houses to the St Andrew's Heights development in Skegby have been rejected
However, the plans have now changed and the pumping station is no longer required.

The developers therefore applied to the council to replace the pumping station with four more additional homes, taking the total number of houses on the development to 210 – but the council’s planning committee has rejected the plans.

Giving its reasons, the council said: “The proposed development would remove a previously-approved pumping station and appears to rely on a drainage strategy that relies on the use of a sensitive green area between the two development sites for drainage.

“The impact upon the exisiting development’s infrastructure has not been evidenced and full details of the proposed infrastructure requirements have not been submitted.

“Therefore, the requirements and impacts of the development have not been satisfactorily evidenced or substantiated.”

