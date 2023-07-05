The plans, which have been submitted to Ashfield Council by Ibrahim Benza, are to change the use of the ground floor of a property on Church Street from a shop, into a hot food takeaway.

In addition, the plans also include an external staircase to the first-floor living accommodation above the shop and a single-storey extension to the rear of the proposed takeaway.

Plans have been submitted to turn this Kirkby shop into a takeaway. Photo: Google

The applicant adds that the proposed opening hours for the takeaway would be 4pm to 11pm, seven days a week.

Five objections to the plans have already been submitted to the council, all highlighting the same concerns over increased traffic and the impact it would have on the area, increased noise, particularly at night and the increased chances of rodents and other animals being attracted by rubbish and waste food and cooking fats and oils.