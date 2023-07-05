News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Plans submitted to create new hot food takeaway in Kirkby

Plans have been revealed for a new hot food takeaway in Kirkby.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read

The plans, which have been submitted to Ashfield Council by Ibrahim Benza, are to change the use of the ground floor of a property on Church Street from a shop, into a hot food takeaway.

In addition, the plans also include an external staircase to the first-floor living accommodation above the shop and a single-storey extension to the rear of the proposed takeaway.

Read More
Nottinghamshire Council confirms it wants to move to new offices near Hucknall
Plans have been submitted to turn this Kirkby shop into a takeaway. Photo: GooglePlans have been submitted to turn this Kirkby shop into a takeaway. Photo: Google
Plans have been submitted to turn this Kirkby shop into a takeaway. Photo: Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The applicant adds that the proposed opening hours for the takeaway would be 4pm to 11pm, seven days a week.

Five objections to the plans have already been submitted to the council, all highlighting the same concerns over increased traffic and the impact it would have on the area, increased noise, particularly at night and the increased chances of rodents and other animals being attracted by rubbish and waste food and cooking fats and oils.

To view the plans and comment on them, visit bit.ly/46CvhQi