Plans submitted to convert Sutton property into care home for adults with learning difficulties and mental health issues

The address, in Craster Street, would house up to six adults in need of care, documents submitted to Ashfield District Council state.

"The property is currently a five bedroom detached house with three reception rooms, a planning summary states.

“The proposal will provide a care facility for up to six adults needing care due to learning disabilities, mental health (such as anxiety or depression) or mild physical disabilities.

The application will be considered by Ashfield District Council

"The facility aims to help individuals ‘step down’ from more acute care or to support them in becoming independent in the community again. Individuals with more complex needs will not be accepted.

"The residents will receive 24 hour care and support with a maximum of four carers during the day and three at night working on a shift basis.

“The property provides a good level of accommodation for the residents with good sized bedrooms, most with en-suite and ample communal space. One room would be used as an office for staff. There is a paved patio area to the rear of the property. Overall this would

provide for a good standard of amenity for the occupiers.

This is a large residential property which could house a large family of six or more or could be converted to a six person HMO under permitted development rights.

"The level of comings and goings generated by the care home is not considered to be significantly different to that of the existing or permitted uses. As such it will not have an adverse impact on neighbouring residential amenity.”

The applicant, Gemini Exclusive Care, also wants to add five parking spaces to the proposed development – two at the front and three t the rear of the property.

The summary states that the company has similar facilities elsewhere in Nottinghamshire, as well as in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

If successful, the care home would be registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and would be subject to regular inspections.

A decision will be made by Ashfield District Council planners at a later date.