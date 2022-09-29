IN PICTURES: Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost through the years
With the sad news The Widow Frost is up for sale and facing an uncertain future, we asked Chad readers which Mansfield pubs they would love to bring back.
By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:22 am
The Widow Frost, which occupies an historic site on Leeming Street and named after the 18th century landlady of the Masons Arms, is one of 32 boozers Wetherspoon has placed on the market.
So we have taken a look back at some of the Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost over the years.
