IN PICTURES: Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost through the years

With the sad news The Widow Frost is up for sale and facing an uncertain future, we asked Chad readers which Mansfield pubs they would love to bring back.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:22 am

The Widow Frost, which occupies an historic site on Leeming Street and named after the 18th century landlady of the Masons Arms, is one of 32 boozers Wetherspoon has placed on the market.

So we have taken a look back at some of the Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost over the years.

1. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

Town Mill in Bridge Street, Mansfield

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

The Palais De Danse, Leeming Street, Mansfield

Photo: submitted

3. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

Queens Head, Queen Street, Mansfield

Photo: Google

4. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

The Old Eight Bells, Church Street, Mansfield

Photo: Google

