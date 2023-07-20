The proposals have been lodged by applicant Prime Nurture Services to be considered by Newark & Sherwood Council’s planning committee.

Documents reveal the existing property, off Cavendish Way, would be turned into a residential care facility with three bedrooms for children.

The application reads: “This house, based on our research of the area, represents a good property for us to create a home for cared-for children.

A general view of Chaffinch Close, Clipstone. (Photo: Google Maps)

“It will be used to create a family environment and be a part of the local community.”

A comment on the application by Nottinghamshire Police has expressed the authority’s recommendations for the proposals.

It reads: “Experience of similar homes in the area suggests there is an increased risk of children at the home being exploited for the purposes of ‘county lines’ drug trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“A management plan is required to mitigate these concerns and ensure there is a process in place with the local policing team to respond appropriately.”

The police also recommended the home maintains a good relationship with neighbours.

The statement said: “The home should operate a ‘good neighbour’ policy and ensure that a process exists to manage conflict or complaints from neighbours.

“This will ensure that neighbours understand the means of addressing any issues with the home directly to avoid unnecessary escalation to organisations such as the police or local authority.”

