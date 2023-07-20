Education watchdog Ofsted recognised that pupils at The Garibaldi School, on Garibaldi Road, treat each other with care and respect.

In their newly published report, following a two-day visit last month, inspectors said: “Pupils work hard to live up to the school’s values of pride, respect and achieve.

“Pupils are polite and friendly, and they engage with staff well. Leaders work hard to develop pupils’ character. They ensure pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their education.

Students Cameron Jackson, Sienna Hayward, Jess Harrison and Djanvshiga Asaithamb are pictured with teaching staff Danielle Bartley, head of year 7-history teacher, Dave Gray, head of PE department, James Aldred, headteacher, Rebecca Moors, deputy head, and Albany Bleasdale, head of personal development.

“Inspectors noted that this is a calm and purposeful school. Pupils know that staff expect them to behave well, and most do. Any low-level disruption in lessons is resolved promptly so that pupils’ learning is not affected.

“Leaders think deeply about the curriculum they provide for pupils. They ensure pupils can study a broad and ambitious range of subjects.

“Pupils learn how to respect themselves and others. No forms of discrimination are tolerated."

James Aldred, headteacher, said: “I am absolutely delighted Ofsted agree with school leaders on what an amazing place The Garibaldi School is.

“Garibaldi is a true community school that thrives on the positive working relationships between the school and all members of the community.

“The hard work of staff and pupils is represented through the report, as is the positive experiences that students and parents fed back to the inspection team.

“While we understand the work is never done and will always continue to reflect on how we can make our provision even better, I am rightly proud of all involved with the school and the significantly positive feedback I received from the inspection team.”

The school, which has more than 950 pupils, aged 11-18, is part of the which is part of the Nova Education Trust.

To further improve, school leaders were urged to ensure “all teachers check pupils’ prior knowledge consistently” and that “strategies to improve attendance are implemented consistently so that pupils’ attendance

increases and persistent absence reduces”.

Ryan Hawley, executive headteacher, said: “We now look to the future as we further develop our educational offer towards providing a transformational education across all aspects of school life.”