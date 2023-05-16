The plans, submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council by Portland Charity, are to convert a current industrial unit at Hazel Court on Leach Way into the new facility.

The new unit will be part of the charity’s Pollyteach programme.

Plans have been submitted to covert an industrial unit into a special educational facility in Blidworth. Photo: Google

In a supporting statement, Jamie King, of application architect Reform Architecture and Interior Design, said: “I have liaised with the client and the assistant principals have confirmed the building will be used for their Pollyteach programme.

“In summary they have said, ‘Pollyteach provides high-quality one-to-one and group work for young people who are disengaged from mainstream education.

“Combining social work, with teaching practice and youth work, we provide bespoke learning programmes to young people with a range of emotional, social and behavioural difficulties that make it difficult for them to attend school’.”