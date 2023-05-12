Collaborating with former student Harry Squires, who runs Mansfield-based Credible Clothing, advanced art and design practice commercial design students set up a pop-up shop at the college’s Derby Road campus to sell some eye-catching designs of their own.

They gave the crowds something different at their retro clothing sale after using their fashion skills to re-imagine old garments.

Harry, aged 28, who graduated from the college’s level-three extended diploma in art and design 10 years ago, said: “It’s been great working with the students. I’m hoping to offer some kind of work placement in the future, so students can get some experience within fashion in this area. I’m excited to be part of this at my former college.”

Harry, centre, with students Leila Ashard and Samuel Burrell-Walch at the college's pop-up event.

He set up Credible Clothing’s shop, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre, in 2021 after a successful online shop of retro and reworked designer clothing.

Harry has seen many students shop with him and has been supportive to the students and their ideas, while the students have supported supportive of Harry, getting involved in modelling and photographing his clothing pieces.

Harry said: “It was a great event and so well attended. Since the pop-up stall at the college, we’ve seen a few more students coming into the shop with their friends.

“The items the students have created and reworked has been pretty impressive and they’ve taken positive criticism very well in order to help them to develop.

Harry Squires in his Leeming Street shop, Credible Clothing.

“I’d be keen to get involved in another pop-up event soon and see more students visiting the stall. I am enjoying giving the creative arts students the opportunity to show off their skills and be creative with fashion.”

Natalie Senior, college work placement engagement officer, said: “Harry has been incredibly supportive with work placement and the projects we have collaborated on together have been extremely beneficial for both Credible Clothing and our students.

“The photography project and re-designing of garments has allowed the students to be so creative and doing this has given them an insight into working with a client within the fashion industry. This partnership is something we are hoping to grow into the new academic year.”