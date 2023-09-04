News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Plans revealed for Mansfield care home to add extension for a further 24 rooms

A Mansfield care home has announced plans for a major extension which would see it add 24 more rooms to the building.
By John Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST

Lidder Care is seeking to add a two-storey extension to the south of Newgate Lodge Care Home, on Newgate Lane, alongside a minor extension to the existing northern gable and re-configuration and improvement works to the existing home to create an additional 24 bedrooms, including landscaping works, staff and visitor car parking and an ambulance drop-off area.

The plans – which have now been submitted to Mansfield Council for permission – would take the number of rooms at the home from 60 to 84.

Read More
Millets store in Mansfield closing down after landlord puts the rent up
Plans have been submitted for Newgate Lodge Care Home to be extended to add an extra 24 rooms. Photo: GooglePlans have been submitted for Newgate Lodge Care Home to be extended to add an extra 24 rooms. Photo: Google
Plans have been submitted for Newgate Lodge Care Home to be extended to add an extra 24 rooms. Photo: Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the applicants said: “The proposal to extend and enhance the existing care at Newgate Lodge, making use of underutilised land within the care home grounds and being well located within the town of Mansfield, containing within the settlement envelope, with excellent accessibility to public transport and local amenities.

“The extension would add to the range of and mix of accommodation in the local area, and will provide a safe, secure and dignified environment for older residents, contributing to an identified local housing need.

“The extension works will accommodate the increasing demand that Lidder Care are experiencing and future need also.

“Lidder Care is also proposing to make internal upgrades and improvements to the existing home such as a new entrance which will be central to the new built form of the care home and providing 41 new wet rooms and 43 en-suite bedrooms.”

To view the application and comment on it, visit bit.ly/3sFOj8U

Related topics:Mansfield