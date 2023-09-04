Plans revealed for Mansfield care home to add extension for a further 24 rooms

Lidder Care is seeking to add a two-storey extension to the south of Newgate Lodge Care Home, on Newgate Lane, alongside a minor extension to the existing northern gable and re-configuration and improvement works to the existing home to create an additional 24 bedrooms, including landscaping works, staff and visitor car parking and an ambulance drop-off area.

The plans – which have now been submitted to Mansfield Council for permission – would take the number of rooms at the home from 60 to 84.

Plans have been submitted for Newgate Lodge Care Home to be extended to add an extra 24 rooms. Photo: Google

In a statement, the applicants said: “The proposal to extend and enhance the existing care at Newgate Lodge, making use of underutilised land within the care home grounds and being well located within the town of Mansfield, containing within the settlement envelope, with excellent accessibility to public transport and local amenities.

“The extension would add to the range of and mix of accommodation in the local area, and will provide a safe, secure and dignified environment for older residents, contributing to an identified local housing need.

“The extension works will accommodate the increasing demand that Lidder Care are experiencing and future need also.

“Lidder Care is also proposing to make internal upgrades and improvements to the existing home such as a new entrance which will be central to the new built form of the care home and providing 41 new wet rooms and 43 en-suite bedrooms.”