Plans have been submitted for the second phase of the Summit Park industrial site, located on the A617 between Ashfield and Mansfield.

The plans have been submitted by Peveril Securities and Sladen Estates this week to both Ashfield Council and Mansfield Council as the scheme spans two planning authorities, with applications being submitted to both for buildings one and two respectively.

The proposals include two distribution warehouses – Building One, a smaller unit of 172,000 sq ft alongside a 525,000 sq ft unit in Building Two – on the site adjacent to Summit Park, which is occupied by Amazon.

The units will be built to BREEAM Excellent standard.

Plans showing the locations of the two new buildings off the A617. Photo: Submitted

Matt Sladen, development director at Sladen Estates, said: “Summit Park was a hugely significant development for the area and we are very pleased to be bringing forward this second phase.

“Between the two units, it will create nearly 700,000 sq ft of additional distribution space following on from the success of the first phase in this key area for the logistics sector.”

Ralph Jones, managing director at Peveril Securities, added: “Following the success of Summit Park – which delivered some 1,75m sq ft of distribution space for Amazon – we have now submitted applications for this important second phase of development on this site.