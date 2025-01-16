Plans for new indoor children’s play in Sutton submitted to council

By Lauren Monaghan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:02 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 11:02 GMT
A church hall which was home to a dance school in Sutton could be turned into an indoor children’s play area if plans are approved by the district council.

Applicant Anne Jarvis submitted proposals to turn The Morven Rooms in Morven Avenue, Sutton, into a new children’s play area to Ashfield District Council in December 2024.

The Morven Rooms was built in the early 20th century as a church hall.

It has been used as a community hall for events in the past and more recently was used as a dance hall for around 50 years.

Plans have been submitted to turn The Morven Rooms in Morven Avenue, Sutton, into a new children’s play areaPlans have been submitted to turn The Morven Rooms in Morven Avenue, Sutton, into a new children’s play area
The previous owners have since retired and the building has been left unused, documents say, with the new owners wishing to start a new business for the community.

Part of the plans involve the building of a ramp for disabled people to be able to access the building.

Papers say: “The proposed development will provide social, economic and environmental public benefits that will provide an important local facility for children and their parents.”

Proposals include “much-needed” maintenance work to the visual appearance of the building, according to planning papers.

The site currently has corrugated metal sheeting on the external walls and roof- this will be updated but kept similar to the existing light-grey colour.

The site is around a ten minute walk from the town centre and bus services.

Morven Avenue is a dead-end with on street parking on Morven Avenue restricted to drop off only but there is “adequate local parking within walking distance”, plans say.

However, off-street parking for any staff will remain the same.

The council will decide on this application at a later date.

