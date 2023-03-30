The Cricketers Arms, on Nuncargate Road, Kirkby, submitted a planning application to the council seeking permission for proposed alterations and change the use of an existing store outbuilding to a function room.

The main outbuilding is split into three rooms and the plan is to turn the outside barn into a fully functioning bar so the pub can host private functions as well as hire it our for meetings or classes.

Speaking about the approval a pub spokesman said: “It’s all been granted so now we’re just waiting on contracts being signed and a start date to be confirmed.

Plans for a new function room at the Cricketers Arms, Nuncargate, Kirkby, have been approved

"Once that has been agreed the work will take roughly eight weeks to compete. We are really excited for this to happen.”

A design and access statement accompanying the application said: “The conversion of the outbuilding to form a function room will involve work being carried out to fully insulate the interior with new wall, roof and floor linings and insulation to meet current building regulations standards.

“A new bar counter will also be added internally, and new fixed seating will be added.

“The external appearance of the outbuilding will be maintained with existing window and door positions retained however new windows will be added as indicated on the application drawings, with upvc frames and double glazed units. The windows will have a similar appearance to the existing windows and new doors will be in painted timber ledge and braced type doors similar to the existing.

“The exterior walling will be retained and re-pointed where necessary in traditional lime mortar and the existing corrugated sheet roofing will be retained, with localised repairs where necessary to fix any leaking sections.

“The proposed works to the exterior of the outbuilding will help to maintain its traditional appearance as an outbuilding, while upgrading the structure and integrity of the building and bringing into proper use in association with the public house.