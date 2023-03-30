News you can trust since 1952
Careers event at Mansfield college will shine a light on NHS roles

Those wanting to have a career in the NHS will be able to find out more at a recruitment event in partnership with West Nottinghamshire College and Nottingham Trent University.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:40 BST

The event at West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield will take place on Tuesday, April 25, from 5.30-7.30pm and will showcase non-clinical careers available across Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s hospitals, including Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill.

Roles range from clinical coders and finance officers to facilities workers, admin support, procurement and human resources.

An NHS recruitment event is taking place at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield
Rob Simcox, SFH director of people, who oversees the trust’s recruitment, said: “We know it takes a whole family to run our hospitals and are proud of the way our colleagues work together brilliantly across their clinical and non-clinical roles to make great things happen across our hospitals.

“No matter your background or level of qualification, this event aims to showcase the range of opportunities that exist locally for further study and meaningful employment.

“There really is something for everyone within the NHS, with so many exciting careers opportunities across a number of non-clinical roles. Don’t forget to bring your CV and dress to impress as some jobs will be interviewing on the night.”

This is the second Step into the NHS careers showcase, after more than 650 people attended an event in January.

Nikki Slack, college health, education and service industries assistant principal , said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming our local communities back to explore these fabulous non-clinical opportunities for employment.”

To register your interest in attending, see bit.ly/3lQYB2H

