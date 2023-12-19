CCTV is helping eradicate fly tipping and anti-social behaviour at Mansfield hotspot

A CCTV camera has dramatically slashed vehicle related anti-social behaviour and fly tipping in a supermarket car park in Mansfield.

Mansfield District Council’s Community Safety team stepped in to tackle the problem after 37 incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and fly tipping were reported in August and September at the Tesco car park on Oak Tree Lane.

Since the solar powered camera was installed in partnership with Premier Security at Tesco in October 2023, fly tipping at the location has been cut to zero and there have been just two reports of anti-social behaviour.

The camera was possible thanks to a successful bid by the council to the government's Fly Tipping Intervention grant scheme which aims to fund alternative methods to deal with illegally dumped waste, other than enforcement, in known fly tip hotspots.

The solar powered CCTV camera in the Tesco car park on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, is helping stop antisocial behaviour and fly tipping incidents

The council is also pursuing other actions to try to reduce illegal dumps on the Oak Tree Lane Estate where it currently spends about £78,000 per year on clearance and enforcement in connection with fly tips.

Coun Angie Jackson, joint portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Health and Safer Communities, said: “We are delighted this action to deter fly tipping and ASB at Tesco has been spectacularly successful.

“We have been trying to reduce fly tipping across the Oak Tree area because it has a major impact on people’s quality of life there.

“We will continue to clamp down on it in every way we can. There are a number of other hotspots we have our eyes on in the Oak Tree area.

“But ultimately, the best way for people to deter fly tipping is by always using registered waste carriers to remove their rubbish.”

Local Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Kylie Davies, from Nottinghamshire Police, added: “Vehicle related ASB is one of our current local policing priorities at the moment.

“These are set based on incidents reported, Police and Crime Commissioner survey findings and feedback from members of the public.

“We are aware that the ASB around Oak Tree Tesco was causing a great deal of distress for local residents with regards to noise and concerns for safety.