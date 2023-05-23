News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield's Wilko store could be at risk as bosses announce possible store closures amid restructuring plans

Bosses at Wilko have released a statement following reports of restructuring plans to cut rent costs and potentially close stores.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read

The statement comes after reports from business news site Bloomberg that the struggling discount chain is considering entering into a company voluntary arrangement to renegotiate rents and potentially close some stores as it looks to cut costs across the business.

However, the company says it is still working on a programme to turn around the business.

Mark Jackson, wilko CEO said: “We announced the start of our turnaround programme to drive Wilko forward in January, complete with a new streamlined senior team and a strategic plan to first stabilise the business and then implement a growth strategy.

Wilko is on Clumber Street, Mansfield.Wilko is on Clumber Street, Mansfield.
“We’re in the early stages of the turnaround and, as is usual, the directors continue to explore all options for Wilko’s long-term future.

“We’re confident with the right actions, we’ll continue to be a key feature on the British high street and expand our omni-channel offer, providing customers a place to shop for all their household and garden needs.”

Wilko has a branch on Clumber Street, Mansfield, and Outram Street, Sutton.

The company announced the closure of 15 stores last year although no Nottinghamshire sites were chosen on that occasion.

The chain is understood to have approached advisors at PwC to explore various restructuring options, including a CVA that would allow the retailer to renegotiate agreements with its creditors, Bloomberg reported.

This comes after the retailer axed over 400 jobs at the start of the year.

