Plans have been submitted to Ashfield Council seeking permission to convert the former Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall on Chapel Street into three one-bedroom flats.

The snooker hall closed in March last year and has been empty ever since.

Prior to being a snooker venue, it was a Methodist chapel.

Developers want to turn the old Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall into flats. Photo: Google

In a supporting statement, the applicants said: “The first-floor areas of the former chapel have been used for residential use for many years.

"The present proposals do not affect the use of the first-floor areas.

"A large area of unused/underused land includes an access driveway from the main road between the existing building and two adjacent two-storey stone cottages which are owned by the applicants and are currently rented out.

"The proposal to divide the area into three small residential units provides an opportunity to bring this vacant area back to some viable use, at the same to add some much-needed residential units to the housing stock of the district.”

