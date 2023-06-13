News you can trust since 1952
Plans cued up to turn old Kirkby snooker hall into flats

A former snooker hall in Kirkby is the frame to be turned into new flats.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

Plans have been submitted to Ashfield Council seeking permission to convert the former Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall on Chapel Street into three one-bedroom flats.

The snooker hall closed in March last year and has been empty ever since.

Prior to being a snooker venue, it was a Methodist chapel.

Developers want to turn the old Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall into flats. Photo: GoogleDevelopers want to turn the old Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall into flats. Photo: Google
Developers want to turn the old Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall into flats. Photo: Google
In a supporting statement, the applicants said: “The first-floor areas of the former chapel have been used for residential use for many years.

"The present proposals do not affect the use of the first-floor areas.

"A large area of unused/underused land includes an access driveway from the main road between the existing building and two adjacent two-storey stone cottages which are owned by the applicants and are currently rented out.

"The proposal to divide the area into three small residential units provides an opportunity to bring this vacant area back to some viable use, at the same to add some much-needed residential units to the housing stock of the district.”

To view the plans and comment on them, see shorturl.at/uCF09