Chance to meet Mansfield's Mayor and raise your issues and concerns at surgeries

The first was held yesterday (Wednesday, August 17) and two more are scheduled next month.

The next surgery will be on Wednesday, September 7, from 1pm to 4pm, outside the Bull Farm estate shops, in Peel Crescent, and there will be another on Tuesday, September 20, from 1pm to 4pm, outside the shops in Harrop White Road, in the Broomhill Ward.

Mayor Andy will be able to listen to residents and businesses about any day-to-day issues or concerns they may have and would also love to hear about the good work of community groups and champions.

Mansfield's Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams is hosting Meet the Mayor surgeries

He said: “Listening first hand to the concerns that people living and working in Mansfield have, is really useful for the council and helps us focus on what our priorities should be.

"I think it is important that people have time to reflect on and talk about issues that matter to them. I also love hearing about all the good things that are happening in Mansfield at the moment. I never cease to be heartened by all the good work and community spirit that thrives in in this district.

“I will be recording any enquiries with a promise that they will be passed to officers at Mansfield District Council for further consideration."

Look out for further dates in due course for the Pleasley and Bellamy areas.