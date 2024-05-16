Bid to create care home for vulnerable adults at family bungalow in Mansfield
Mansfield District Council has received a planing application for a change of use from residential to specialist accommodation at 110A Little Barn Lane, which is currently a vacant five-bedroom property.
The company behind the scheme is the Lidder Care group, which is based on Newgate Lane in Mansfield and currently owns Newgate Lodge Care Home in the town and also Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby. Both homes are rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
In a planning statement submitted to the council, Lidder Care says the bungalow would be increased to six bedrooms, with communal dining, a lounge and kitchen. Other changes would include an extension at the front, a garden room and internal refurbishment and improvements.
The property would be managed by Lidder Care, and there would be a member of staff on site at all times.
"It would be designed for occupants who are capable of independent living but who require a supportive environment to meet identiified needs,” the company says.
"The proposal represents a positive re-use of an existing building that would not be detrimental to neighbours.”
The bungalow, which is set back from Little Barn Lane, was built between 2007 and 2011 and currently spans 1,938 square feet. A short walk from Wynndale Primary School, it was sold earlier this month for £437,500.
Lidder Care was founded in 1994. Its directors are Dr Jas Lidder, a recently retired former consultant psychiatrist for older people at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, and his son, Manjas, who has enjoyed a career in independent film production and property development, refurbishment and investment.
The company says it “takes great pride in delivering high-quality residential, nursing and dementia care for the elderly, respecting dignity and independence in a safe environment”.
The company says it employs “experienced, friendly staff who always put residents first”.
Lidder Care points out that there is a proven need for housing in the Mansfield area for adults with learning disabilities, so that they can “move towards independence”.
It feels that the Little Barn Lane bungalow is ideal because it is close to the town centre, with access to a wide range of amenities and the 141 bus route.
It is also within reach of a project at Mansfield Museum that encourages integration with the local community, and also educational programmes that offer activities to build confidence.
"The aim is to help these vulnerable people lead an independent life in good-quality, well-equipped accommodation, with access to support when required,” the Lidder Care statement says.
"We want to foster a sense of belonging and inclusion among the residents, encouraging participation in community activities and promoting social connections.
"We are very passionate about delivering this scheme and are experienced care providers who are committed to providing everyone a place they can call home.”
The council’s planning officers are now considering the plan, and have set a deadline date of Monday, June 24, for a decision or recommendation.
Comments on the scheme can be posted by residents on the council’s website here. According to the website, two objections have already been received.