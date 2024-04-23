Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application for the home at 100A Welbeck Street, which is a two-storey, three-bedroom detached house. It was sold earlier this year after estate agents invited offers in the region of £340,000.

The company behind the plan is One Home Care, based in Warrington, Cheshire. It says it “seeks to provide high-quality care in appropriate, comfortable surroundings, supported by staff”.

It is unclear how old the child would be. But in similar recent applications, lodged with Mansfield District Council, schemes have been for youngsters between the ages of seven and 17.

The property at 100A Welbeck Street in Kirkby, which could soon be converted into a care home for a young child with "additional needs".

A planning statement, submitted by agents acting on behalf of One Home Care, says the home would be “for a young individual who needs additional care with their day-to-day lives, helping to improve their quality of life and, in turn, their future”.

The statement stresses there would be “no impact” on neighbours, while no changes would be made to the external or internal appearance of the house.

"The over-arching goal is to establish a high-quality care home, tailored specifically for children,” the statement goes on,

The Welbeck Street house comprises a lounge, kitchen and sitting room on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

The plan is for a One Home carer to be on site with the child at all times, ensuring 24-hour care. One of the bedrooms would be turned into an office for staff, who would work shifts. The aim is to create a family environment.

"Use of the dwelling would be wholly consistent with a standard family home, which would be imperceptible to neighbours,” says the planning statement.

"The comings and goings of staff would resemble that of a typical family home. The child would not require any specific medical care. The adult would provide assistance with day-to-day tasks.”

One Home Care’s website says it ”creates a sense of comfort by welcoming vulnerable children into a peaceful home”. It adds: “Our homes are havens in which they can play, relax and eventually begin to heal.”