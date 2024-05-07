Plan for new coffee shop, bistro and takeaway to 'enhance' Mansfield town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield District Council has received the change-of-use application to convert an empty, residential two-bedroom house on Newcastle Street, off Rosemary Street, into a cafe and takeaway.

Part of the scheme is also to build a two-storey extension at the back of the property. The plan is for the two-storey cafe to seat a maximum of 52 people – 36 on the ground floor and 16 on the first floor.

It would open from 7 am to 11 pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 9 am to 11 pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. A total of five full-time staff and three part-time staff would be employed there.

The vacant two-bed house on Newcastle Street, off Rosemary Street, in Mansfield which could soon be turned into a coffee shop and bistro.

According to property experts at Rightmove, the end-terrace house last sold in March last year for £50,000.

At this stage, it is not known who would operate the cafe. Planning papers reveal only that the applicant is a Mr Shehu, the owner of the building. The agent acting on his behalf is Dawid Kornata, of DK-Plans Architectural Services, based at the Ransom Wood Business Park in Mansfield.

In a planning statement, submitted to the council, Mr Kornata says: “The cafe bar would contribute to the local community by creating employment opportunities, thereby enhancing the town.

"The building is currently vacant and in need of renovation. It requires significant investment, but this development is designed to bring it up to modern standards. The proposed extension would have minimal impact on the surrounding areas.

"The opening hours are a maximum and can be reduced by the operator. They are likely to be operated on a trial basis in the first instance to assess the likely demand.”

The statement accepts that on-site parking is “not feasible”. But it points out that the site is “centrally located, with ample public parking in the immediate vicinity”. Furthermore, “the premises are also within reasonable walking distance of Mansfield’s bus station”.

The council’s planning officers are currently consulting with neighbours about the scheme. They have set a deadline of Wednesday, June 19 for a decision to be made.