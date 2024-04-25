Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application for a change of use at the detached property, Bridgeway, 32 Hermitage Lane, which is also close to an industrial estate and the Robin Hood railway line.

HMOs are properties that are rented out by more than one person not from the same household or family. They have caused controversy up and down the country but, in this case, the applicant insists it would “address the growing demand for affordable housing options in the area”.

Planning papers state that the applicant is Mariusz Tkacz, although details of the plan have been submitted to the council by his agent, the Derby-based design and build company, Emperus.

Bridgeway, a five-bedroom, detached house at 32 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, which could soon be converted into an eight-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation).

The house, which is valued by experts at about £300,000, currently has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large lounge and a kitchen/dining area.

Emperus says there are no plans to “increase the footprint of the property”. But it is proposed to create eight double bedrooms, four on each floor, all with private bathrooms. There would also be “communal areas, including a kitchen diner and shared living spaces to promote social interaction and community living”.

Safety measures, such as fire detection and alarm systems, would be implemented, while the property has ample parking space at the front, including a garage, and a large garden at the back.

Emperus says: “This HMO would represent a beneficial use of the existing infrastructure, and would contribute positively to the local community”.

The council’s planning officers will now consider the application and consult with neighbours. A decision is expected to be made by mid-June. Anyone who would like to post their comments can do so here.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

146 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – replacement detached garage.

94 Forest Road, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension and porch to the side.

3 Regal Drive, Mansfield – work to seven trees covered by a preservation order.

Oakhurst, 22 High Oakham Road, Mansfield – widening of the main vehicle access, associated hard-standing and garden landscape works.

Meden Lodge, Top Row, Pleasley Vale – replacement of nine wooden sash windows with new white, wooden, double-glazed sash windows.

8 Black Scotch Close, Mansfield – work to two trees covered by a preservation order.

61 Albion Street, Mansfield – change of use from single dwelling house to two flats.

34 Teversal Avenue, Pleasley – lawful development certificate for a single-storey rear extension and a detached outbuilding in the back garden.

Tesco, Chesterfield South, Mansfield – retrospective permission for an advertisement on a flagpole sign.

Land next to 19 Clumber Street, Mansfield – lawful development certificate to use the land as a car park.

39 Leadale Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse – notification for prior approval for a single-storey rear extension with lean-to roof and Velux roof lights.

78 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – front window at cellar level.

9 The Avenue, Mansfield – variation of a condition to amend materials used in a first-floor rear extension.

Land south to the former Welbeck Colliery, Meden Vale, Mansfield – new track to give access from the A60 to Welbeck Solar Farm.